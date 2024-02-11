Five people have been taken to hospital – two in critical condition – after firefighters in Winnipeg worked to rescue people trapped in a fire at an apartment building.

The City of Winnipeg says firefighters responded early Sunday to reports of a blaze at the five-storey building and learned multiple residents might be trapped in their suites.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived, and several residents were brought out using aerial ladder trucks.

Paramedics took five people to hospital, with two reported to be in critical condition and three in unstable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and damage estimates are not available yet.

Residents were not able to return to the building due to smoke, fire and water damage, and the city’s Emergency Social Services team was deployed to help find temporary accommodations.