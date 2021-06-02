First Black mayor to be elected in New Brunswick marks change in Atlantic region

Open this photo in gallery Kassim Doumbia was elected mayor of Shippagan, N.B., in last week's municipal election, the first Black mayor in New Brunswick’s history. Jerome Luc Paulin/Handout

When Kassim Doumbia moved to Shippagan, N.B., 14 years ago, the town’s population was shrinking, its young people were leaving in droves, and it was rare to see someone who looked like him working in local businesses.

Today, foreign-born workers and international students seem to be everywhere in this rural corner of northeastern New Brunswick – staffing its coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores, and working on the lines at local fish processing plants. About 10 per cent of the work force at one of the region’s largest wood products manufacturers are now new Canadians.

“Everything has changed in a few years,” he said. “There’s been a tremendous shift since I first came here.”

Mr. Doumbia just made the most notable step yet in the demographic transformation that has been quietly under way in the Acadian Peninsula, a predominantly francophone region where many people still trace their roots to French families who settled here before Confederation.

In last week’s municipal election, the native of Ivory Coast became the first Black mayor in New Brunswick’s history. And he hopes his journey from Africa to the top political position in the town of about 2,600 can help open the door to more newcomers who want to follow him.

“This is a dream come true,” Mr. Doumbia said. “To me, it says no matter where you come from, you can be accepted and make a difference in your community. It’s a message of hope to anyone coming to rural regions in Canada.”

The new mayor knows there’s a lot of work to be done. The population challenges facing small francophone communities such as Shippagan remain significant. Towns across New Brunswick’s north continue to lose young people to Moncton, the province’s largest city and the heart of Acadian economic power, and farther afield.

That’s why he believes his region’s future is closely tied to the hundreds of French-speaking international students now coming to Shippagan to study at the local community college and satellite campus of the Université de Moncton.

In recent years, thanks to a change in federal policy that allowed those students to work part-time while studying in Canada, they’ve increasingly begun to fill local job vacancies. Many are entrepreneurial and have started their own businesses after they graduate, slowly replacing the outmigration of young Acadians.

“The biggest challenge is encouraging them to stay. But getting them into those jobs is a start,” he said. “If this can open the door for other people, that’s a good thing.”

Two decades ago, Mr. Doumbia was one of those international students, coming to the province to study computer science in Moncton. After graduation he got a tech job in Paquetville, N.B., but moved with his wife to her hometown of Shippagan in 2007 when they wanted to start their family. Moving to a small town was an eye-opening experience, he said, with few supports to help newcomers find housing, jobs or government services.

“When I first arrived in the region, there were no settlement agencies to help you navigate anything. I had to do that by myself, so I know the struggles people can face,” said Mr. Doumbia, who now has two daughters, 9 and 11.

In 2010, he started working as an executive assistant to then-Lamèque-Shippagan-Miscou MLA Paul Robichaud, and helped create the region’s first welcoming centre. That centre helps newcomers do things such as register their children in school, connect with employers and introduce them to social life on the peninsula.

The experience drew him into political life, and he ran for town council in 2012, and won. He was re-elected in 2016 and served as deputy mayor, while working as an affordable housing supervisor for the province. Now mayor, he envisages a public-transit system connecting the region’s small villages and towns and working with the local university and community college to tailor programs to the needs of employers on the Acadian Peninsula.

With a booming food processing and seafood industry, the issue is no longer finding employment on the Acadian Peninsula. It’s finding people to fill job vacancies, leading to chronic labour market shortages caused by departing native-born Canadians and an aging population.

“The Acadian Peninsula doesn’t need more government grants. It needs more workers. That’s why new Canadians are critical,” said Donald Savoie, who holds the Canada Research Chair in Public Administration and Governance at the Université de Moncton. “Forty years ago, the focus was attracting jobs. We’ve flipped that, and today the problem is we have jobs and no people. It’s a complete reversal.”

Prof. Savoie said what’s happening in the Acadian Peninusla is a “natural progression” of immigrants from French-speaking regions in Africa and Europe who first come to study and are beginning to settle permanently in the area. They’re drawn to the region as a more affordable and safer alternative to larger urban centres, he said, and they’re being welcomed by a population that understands what it means to be a minority in an anglophone-dominated province.

“Previously, northern New Brunswick was not on their radar screen,” Prof. Savoie said. “But they’ve been extremely well-received. Acadians from northern New Brunswick understand what it’s like to be the underdog. They’ve been pulling against gravity their entire lives.”

Mr. Doumbia’s election isn’t just notable for historic reasons, he said. It’s also a symbolic step forward for a region increasingly trying to sell itself as a potential home to French speakers from other parts of the world.

“It sends out a positive message. Not only will we welcome you, and embrace you, but when you come, we may very well elect you mayor,” he said. “That’s a pretty powerful message, too.”

