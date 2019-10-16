 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

First probable case of vaping-related illness identified in B.C.

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

British Columbia has confirmed its first probable case of vaping-related illness and the provincial health officer says she expects there to be more.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday there are several other investigations underway that may also meet the case definition of the illness in the near future.

“These are the first cases of vaping-related illness in B.C., but we fully expect there will be more as this is quickly emerging as a significant public health issue,” Henry said in a statement. “Vaping is turning back the clock on decades of effective anti-smoking efforts and creating a new generation of young people addicted to nicotine.”

Story continues below advertisement

Henry issued a notice in September to doctors to report patients showing symptoms that meet the case definition, which includes those who use e-cigarette devices and whose illnesses aren’t attributed to other causes.

There have been more than 1,000 cases reported in the United States, including 26 deaths, and the first Canadian was diagnosed in Quebec last month.

Health Canada has urged people who vape to watch for symptoms, such as a cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting and chest pain.

The agency has also said that health-care professionals should ask patients about their use of e-cigarette products if they have respiratory symptoms.

Henry said the person diagnosed with the probable illness in B.C. has since recovered, but released no other details about the individual.

Alberta, meanwhile, will consider adding rules for vaping when it reviews the province’s smoking and tobacco legislation next month and Yukon recently announced it is raising the age for access to tobacco and vapour products to 19 years old from 18, as well as proposing further limits on how vaping products can be used and promoted.

A survey done for Health Canada that was published this year found that one-fifth of high school aged students reported using vaping products, as well as one-seventh of children aged 13 and 14.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter