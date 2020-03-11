Latest positive corona virus patient attended large Toronto mining conference, prompting warning to 25,000 attendees

Ontario has identified its first instance of community transmission of the new coronavirus in a man who attended a major international conference in Toronto last week. The case is significant because it suggests the virus could be circulating undetected in more people in the province and beyond.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts, which posted details of the case online Tuesday evening, said a man in his 50s tested positive for the virus after returning from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s conference in Toronto. He attended the event on March 2 and 3. The annual PDAC conference is billed as the largest mining conference in the world and organizers say it attracts 25,000 attendees from more than 130 countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke at the conference March 2.

Anyone who attended the conference should monitor themselves for symptoms, such as a cough or a fever, for 14 days, according to Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury and District Medical Officer of Health. Health officials say there is no need for attendees to self-isolate at this time.

“Our focus is on breaking the chain of transmission to limit the spread of infection and as a precautionary measure, we are asking those who attended PDAC 2020 to monitor for symptoms for 14 days,” Dr. Sutcliffe said in a statement.

While it’s unclear how or when the man caught the virus, the fact health officials are issuing a warning to anyone who attended PDAC suggests at least one person at the conference had the virus and was able to spread it.

This is the second instance of community transmission of COVID-19, which refers to local human-to-human spread not linked to travel outside of Canada. The first instance was confirmed by B.C. officials last week in a woman who works in a long-term care facility. Officials have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility and one person who lives there has died.

