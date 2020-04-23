 Skip to main content
First-degree murder charge laid in connection with death of Halifax man

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Police say a man arrested in Toronto faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Anthony Charles Johnson earlier this year in Halifax.

Halifax police say their investigators travelled to the Toronto South Detention Centre on Wednesday where they arrested 30-year-old Shondell James Ogden.

Ogden was then brought back to Nova Scotia and was expected to answer to the murder charge through the court process on Thursday.

Police say late on Jan. 26 they responded to a report of a man shot in the area of Connaught and Chisholm Avenues in Halifax.

Responding officers found the 31-year-old Johnson, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital where he died on Feb. 6.

