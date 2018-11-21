First female Indigenous dean of Canadian law school sues for racial discrimination

A woman who became the first female Indigenous dean of a Canadian law school has launched a lawsuit against the university, alleging it racially discriminated against her and forced her to quit her post earlier this year.
Angelique EagleWoman, who was appointed head of the law school at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., in May 2016, resigned in June.
She alleges in an unproven statement of claim that she was consistently micromanaged and undermined by the university, which she says subjected her to regular oversight and monitoring.
The lawsuit claims EagleWoman encountered resistance from a small segment of the faculty, staff and students who suggested to her that “she was not deserving of the position of dean and was not hired on merit.”
EagleWoman is asking for $2.67 million in damages.
Lakehead University said it had received the statement of claim but would not comment on ongoing litigation.
