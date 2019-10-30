 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

First Nation community in Labrador declares suicide crisis

SHESHATSHUI, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A First Nation community in central Labrador has declared a suicide crisis following 10 suicide attempts in the span of one week.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Chief Eugene Hart of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation said the community is in a state of grief after 14 natural deaths in the community over the last year.

Hart said people have struggled to process these deaths without adequate supports in place.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the deaths, including the drowning of a young woman last weekend, have taken a toll on the young people in the community.

As of Tuesday, the chief said he had reached out for support from the premier’s office, Labrador Affairs, the RCMP, Health Canada, Labrador Grenfell Health and other organizations.

Hart said short-term programming will be set up at three centres to help community members.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter