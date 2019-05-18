 Skip to main content

Canada First Nation community mourns mother, four children who died in early May house blaze

Big Trout Lake, Ontario
The Canadian Press
A northern Ontario First Nation community has said goodbye to a mother and four children who died in a tragic house fire earlier this month.

The Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, also known as Big Trout Lake, held a funeral Friday for the five victims.

An estimated 300 people attended the three-hour service, which was held at the local hockey arena because of the number of attendants.

Geraldine Chapman, 47, her six year-old biological daughter Shyra Chapman and three foster children — seven-year-old Hailey Chapman, nine-year-old Karl Cutfeet and 12-year-old Angel McKay — were killed when the blaze gutted their lakeside home.

A wake was held on Thursday in Sioux Lookout at the Calvary Baptist Church before the remains were transported back to the community about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Chief Donny Morris says it has been a long, hard journey for the families and the community, but they are thankful for a beautiful service and relieved the family is finally home.

