First Nations child-welfare ruling based on ‘seriously flawed reasoning,’ Ottawa argues

Open this photo in gallery Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller during a news conference, May 19, 2021, in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government is arguing the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal’s decision to award $40,000 to each Indigenous child removed from their parents by a systemically underfunded child-welfare system was based on “seriously flawed reasoning.”

Ottawa’s legal challenge of two rulings involving First Nations children taken into care began the first of five days of arguments in Federal Court today.

The federal government’s lawyer, Robert Frater, told Federal Court Justice Paul Favel the government contends the tribunal’s award, which would also be paid to the parents and grandparents of Indigenous children removed from their families, was far too sweeping.

Frater argues the tribunal did not have the authority to award individual damages because it did not hear any evidence or testimony from children or their families to justify individual compensation.

He also argues the tribunal’s decision to award its maximum amount possible does not take into account that some children may have suffered more harm than others.

“The compensation decision was inconsistent with the nature of the complaint, the particulars to that complaint and the evidence, and thus exceeded the tribunal’s limited statutory jurisdiction,” he told the Court.

“There are many examples of irrationality in the tribunal’s reasoning process. Seriously flawed reasoning led to unreasonable outcomes.”

The case was brought by the federal government, which is seeking a judicial review of two Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings.

One awarded First Nations children inappropriately taken away from their parents after 2006 $40,000 each and to their parents and grandparents. The second expanded Jordan’s Principle to children who live off-reserve or who are not registered under the Indian Act.

Jordan’s Principle is a rule stating that when different levels of government disagree about who is responsible for providing services to First Nations children, they must help a child in need first and argue over the bills later.

Federal officials say they are not arguing against paying Indigenous children harmed by what they call a “broken child-care system,” but they argue the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal overstepped its authority and erred in law in awarding individual damages to First Nations kids.

Ottawa instead wants to compensate these children and their families through a settlement in two separate but related class-action lawsuits, which Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says could lead to higher compensation paid to those who suffered the greatest harms.

Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, which filed the original complaint over 14 years ago, says the case is fundamentally about addressing harms suffered by Indigenous children who have faced systemic discrimination by Canada.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the federal government is wasting time and money and sending a very bad message to Indigenous communities by challenging the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings.

“Our call remains, Parliament’s call remains, stop fighting these kids, deliver the justice that they deserve, fix the broken system,” he said.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal’s compensation ruling is a bare minimum when it comes to rectifying the damages inflicted on Indigenous children, Singh told reporters in Ottawa Monday.

“The fact that the Liberal government wants to fight the bare minimum, wants to spend millions of dollars fighting a decision from one of the highest tribunals respecting human rights in Canada, really shows their lack of commitment.”

He is calling on to government comply with the tribunal’s orders, and if additional damages are warranted – as Ottawa has argued – the government can cover them later.

With files from Maan Alhmidi

