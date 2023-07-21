Resources and training are required to ensure the safety of First Nations communities in Lac La Ronge during wildfire season, according to emergency crews with the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

The latest wildfire update from the Saskatchewan public safety agency indicated there are 28 active fires in Saskatchewan, with a core of cases in the La Ronge area.

Emergency management representatives for the band said the fires have not caused major disruptions or displacement, but they are seeking more training in FireSmart, a national program that aims to raise neighbourhood resilience against wildfire. Its programs are managed by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

