First Pfizer vaccine shots to be given at delivery sites, not long-term care homes, Theresa Tam says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference, Dec. 1, 2020 in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s chief public health officer says the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are likely to be given only to people who can physically be at one of the 14 delivery sites.

Dr. Theresa Tam says experience moving the vaccine around might eventually allow it to be taken to other sites but acknowledged this likely means many long-term care home residents won’t get the initial doses.

Long-term care residents and staff are among those who are to be prioritized for the first doses of vaccines but Tam says most residents can’t easily be moved to another site.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc also says the expected executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump to prioritize Pfizer doses for Americans should not affect Canada’s expected deliveries.

LeBlanc says concerns about dose supplies were contemplated when the contracts were signed.

Canada’s doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are to come from lots produced at the company’s manufacturing plant in Belgium.

