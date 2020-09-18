First reported case of COVID-19 transmission in Alberta school

Open this photo in gallery Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw leaves after updating media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. The Canadian Press

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province likely has it’s first transmission of COVID-19 in a school.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it appears there are two infections at Edmonton’s Waverley School, with one case being the source of the other.

She says the school has done nothing wrong and health officials expected there would be in-school transmission eventually.

Hinshaw says parents and guardians will be informed if there is a need for their children to self-isolate.

Since classes resumed earlier this month, Hinshaw says there have been 78 cases of COVID-19 in 57 schools in Alberta.

Hinshaw says it’s likely there will be more and she understands some parents may feel anxiety about the risk.

“Even with the cautious approach we’ve been taking, we expected we would eventually see some examples of transmissions in schools,” Hinshaw said Friday.

“It was inevitable.”

