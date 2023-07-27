Open this photo in gallery: A man surveys damage at the edge of floodwater as vehicles are seen abandoned in water following a major rain event in Halifax on July 22.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

A man who died during a torrential rainstorm last weekend in rural Nova Scotia has been identified as Nicholas Anthony Holland.

Holland was one of four people, including two small children, who went missing early Saturday after the vehicles they were in were swept off a road and submerged as they fled their homes.

His former wife, Julie Giffin Holland, confirmed to The Canadian Press that the 52-year-old, a member of the local rock band Hogtooth, died trying to escape the floodwater.

He leaves behind a partner and two children.

An obituary on a funeral home website describes Holland as a talented musician who played in many bands over the years and for whom music was his life’s passion.

Holland’s body was recovered Monday in Brooklyn, N.S., and in the obituary his family thanked search and rescue teams, private citizens and Holland’s bandmates for their efforts to find him.

A youth aged under 18 who was travelling with Holland remains missing, while the remains of the two children who were in a separate vehicle were recovered this week.