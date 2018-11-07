First-World-War veteran who sat as MP to be remembered outside House of Commons

A First-World War veteran who also sat as an MP will be remembered in the foyer outside the House of Commons.
A bronze plaque bearing Lieutenant-Colonel Samuel Sharpe’s likeness is to be unveiled during a ceremony on Parliament Hill today, the latest sign of the country’s changing attitude toward the psychological harm that Canadian soldiers have suffered from war for generations.
Sharpe took his own life after returning from the war.
The Royal Canadian Legion last week took the unprecedented step of naming the mother of the first soldier to die by suicide after serving in Afghanistan as this year’s Silver Cross Mother.
He was Private Thomas Welch.
Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan said in an interview that Canadians want military members with psychological trauma to be honoured.
Sharpe was hospitalized for what they called “nervous shock” a few months after the war and returned to Canada.
On May 25, 1918, he jumped from a window at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.