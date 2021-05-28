Fisheries Department invites Mi’kmaq, scientists to discuss lobster conservation

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Fisheries Department invites Mi’kmaq, scientists to discuss lobster conservation

Michael Tutton
HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A load of lobster fishing gear, seized by federal fisheries officers, is returned to the Sipekne'katik First Nation in Indian Brook, N.S., on on May 27, 2021.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Ottawa has set up a roundtable of Indigenous representatives, scientists and commercial fishers to discuss lobster conservation as Mi’kmaq fishers prepare for a return to a summer harvest off southwestern Nova Scotia.

The Federal Fisheries Department says the virtual roundtable includes academic and federal researchers along with Mi’kmaq fisheries science groups, and it will take place on June 15 to discuss priorities for studying the lucrative species.

Megan Bailey, a Dalhousie University professor who is working with Sipekne’katik First Nation to study the impact of its summer lobster fishery in St. Marys Bay, says she has been invited and plans to take part.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mi’kmaq community maintains its traps aren’t having a significant impact on the stocks, though non-Indigenous fishers from the area have argued the fishery outside of the main commercial season poses long-term risk to the fishery.

Bailey said in an email today she looks forward to working with federal fisheries researchers, academic researchers and fishing communities and called the roundtable a good start.

Thursday’s announcement of the roundtable came the same day Sipekne’katik said it would scale back a planned moderate livelihood fishery, from 50 traps per boat, to a food, social and ceremonial fishery, with about five traps per person.

The band says it still plans to conduct its research this summer with Bailey’s assistance to determine the impact its fishing has on the species.

The Mi’kmaq First Nation has argued it has the right to fish for a moderate livelihood when and where members wish, based on a landmark 1999 Supreme Court decision. The court later clarified that ruling to say Ottawa could regulate the treaty right for conservation and other limited public policy purposes.

In a news conference on Thursday, federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan said she is seeking a negotiated solution, and she’s aware that several First Nations are developing fishery programs that include conservation plans.

“We’re continuing to have conversation with the First Nations .... We’re looking at their fishing plans and they’re very good. There’s a lot of middle ground where we can work towards a long-term solution,” she told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

The Fisheries Department news release says the partnership aims to develop a common picture of “the most important lobster science research questions, identify new areas of work, and discuss how we can work together.”

It says the forum will discuss topics including the impacts of climate change on lobster, how changes in habitat might affect lobster populations in the future and how lobster move throughout the year, as well as the impact fishing is having on the populations.

Lobster is the country’s most valuable seafood export, and it is exported around the world.

The landings remain at one of the highest levels recorded in 100 years, with an upward trend over recent decades.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies