The fisheries department still hasn’t provided advice on whether Atlantic cod — populations of which crashed in the late 1980s and early 1990s, leading to a fishing moratorium — should be listed.Nick Hawkins/The Globe and Mail

Fisheries and Oceans Canada doesn’t adequately protect aquatic species at risk, and demonstrates a bias against protecting species bearing commercial value, said Jerry DeMarco, commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development, in a report tabled Tuesday in the House of Commons.

Though the Species At Risk Act entered into force in 2004, the department has not yet provided listing advice for half of the species assessed as being at risk. (It still hasn’t provided advice on whether Atlantic cod — populations of which crashed in the late 1980s and early 1990s, leading to a fishing moratorium — should be listed.) It also hadn’t published any scientific reports on 13 of the 15 species that fall under its direct responsibility.

The department’s approach led to significant delays in listing at-risk species, the report stated.

“Without a change in approach that enables Fisheries and Oceans Canada to collect sufficient information about all the aquatic species it is responsible for, it will be difficult to take appropriate actions to protect many species.”

Of a dozen species the report studied in detail — including Atlantic cod, steelhead trout, Chinook salmon and Atlantic bluefin tuna — the department recommended not listing any of the species that were commercially valuable. Its recommendations were “not always clearly supported by scientific information.”

Canada has two main laws which protect aquatic biodiversity. Under the Fisheries Act, which provides for conservation and protection of fish and fish habitat, the department is responsible for maintaining prescribed major fish stocks at, or above, sustainable levels. The Species at Risk Act was intended to prevent animals, plants and other organisms from disappearing.

According to the Commissioner’s report, the department lacks sufficient staff to enforce either of those laws; staffing was particularly weak in Ontario and the Prairies. And while the report acknowledged the difficulties of assessing the health of dwindling species over large swaths of ocean, it didn’t accept that as justification for the department’s performance.

“The precautionary principle, articulated in the Species at Risk Act and department policy, states that a lack of scientific certainty should not be used as a reason for not preventing the reduction or loss of species at risk.”

According to the report, Fisheries and Oceans Canada agreed with all seven of the report’s recommendations.

A separate but related audit examined how Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Parks Canada were meeting federal commitments regarding species at risk. The audit concluded that the departments’ actions “did not fully support meeting the federal species at risk target because the organizations’ strategies did not include some conservation and recovery activities that are needed to track and demonstrate progress in these areas.”

“Reporting is important, but results are what really matter,” Mr. DeMarco said in a statement. “Unfortunately, on that score, the picture is not a positive one. Over the past eight years, results have stalled well below the target for species at risk recovery.”

Other departments fared better.

Another of the Commissioner’s reports released Tuesday found Natural Resources Canada, Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Comission “did a good job” of managing the federal government’s extensive inventory of low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste.

Most of that waste is contaminated soil, some of it dating as far back as the 1930s. There’s also decommissioned buildings, aging infrastructure and contaminated lands.

The commissioner’s report noted that AECL had limited information on some of its legacy waste, which was poorly documented when it was temporarily disposed of decades ago. Even so, “the organizations managed this waste in accordance with both national and international standards that help protect the environment as well as the safety of current and future generations,” Mr. DeMarco said.