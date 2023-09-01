Open this photo in gallery: A crate of lobsters is shown in Halifax on Oct. 16, 2020.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The federal Fisheries Department says two people from Nova Scotia were arrested this week in New Brunswick following the seizure of thousands of lobsters.

In a social media post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, officials say two people were arrested near Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday for infractions under the Fisheries Act.

The pair, who are from Saulnierville, N.S., were later released.

Fishery officers seized 110 crates containing more than 8,000 lobsters.

The department released no other details about the arrests, but says the seized lobsters were returned live into the ocean near Meteghan, N.S.

Officials warn that any unlicensed fishing is subject to enforcement action.