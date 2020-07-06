Fishing lodge set to reopen despite objections from Haida Nation in B.C.

Open this photo in gallery This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Tennessee's Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey confirmed the state's first case of the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP) �/The Canadian Press

A luxury fishing lodge in British Columbia says it plans to reopen Friday despite a state of emergency issued by the Haida Nation because of COVID-19.

The president of Queen Charlotte Lodge says in a statement that it has tried to discuss the situation with the Haida Nation council.

Paul Clough says the lodge is 45 kilometres from the nearest community and is only accessible by boat or air.

Duffy Edgars, chief councillor of Old Massett Village, said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Indigenous leaders tried to inform several fishing lodges about the continuing ban on non-resident and leisure travel on Haida Gwaii.

In their statements, Edgars and Clough say there was a confrontation on Saturday, but neither man could immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Clough says there were no injuries and the lodge has reported the alleged incident to RCMP, which could not be reached for comment.

The lodge “is complying fully with all of the orders and guidelines issued by the province of B.C., health authorities and WorkSafeBC,” Clough says in the statement posted to the lodge’s website.

First Nations in several parts of British Columbia have expressed concern about provincial plans to further ease health restrictions aimed at containing the virus. Premier John Horgan has reminded travellers that some communities are not prepared to welcome tourists because of COVID-19.

On its website, the Old Massett Village council says restrictions on visitors to Haida Gwaii will be in effect until the global pandemic is over.

“I absolutely hate the fact that this is our land as Haidas and people still think it belongs to them,” Edgars said in his Facebook post.

Last month, the First Nations Health Authority reported that it had recorded 87 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths since January, which is below the rate of the provincial average.

Brian Clive, vice-president of sales and corporate development for the lodge, said Monday that safety is paramount for the community, the lodge, its staff and guests.

“Queen Charlotte Lodge, at great expense, is doing nothing to touch the communities,” he said in a telephone interview. “We are bringing guests to the territory of Haida Gwaii but we are not going through, nor endangering any communities on Haida Gwaii.”

Clive said the lodge plans to use a helicopter to bring guests directly to the lodge from the mainland.

Quarantine provisions also mean no guests from the United States will be able to visit the lodge before its season ends on Aug. 31, he said.