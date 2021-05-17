Five beluga whales doing well after being moved from Marineland, U.S. aquarium says

Open this photo in gallery Three beluga whales swim together in an acclimation pool after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, in Mystic, Conn., on May 14, 2021. Jason Decrow/The Canadian Press

An American aquarium says five beluga whales from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., are doing well after being moved to the U.S. over the weekend.

Mystic Aquarium says the five belugas are healthy, eating well and behaving normally in their new habitat in Connecticut.

The aquarium says the entire operation lasted several days and concluded in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The United States government approved the transfer last year with a condition the whales won’t be bred.

Mystic says the whales will be part of a large research project with its three other belugas.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada approved the transfer last month with the condition the whales won’t be bred or involved in performances at the new facility.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.