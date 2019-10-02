 Skip to main content

Five children at centre of Ontario Amber Alert found safe in rental cottage, police say

FORT ERIE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Five children who were allegedly abducted by their father have been found safe, police in southwestern Ontario said Wednesday.

Niagara regional police said officers spotted the 49-year-old father’s car in Fort Erie, Ont., after receiving information from the public.

Officers responded to the scene at about 1 p.m. and were able to locate the five children inside the cottage, as well as a 22-year-old woman who was with the father.

Police said the children appeared to be in good health and would undergo medical assessment.

They said the father was not under arrest, but that the case remained under investigation.

Police said Tuesday that the children were the subject of a temporary custody order, which their father allegedly contravened.

An Amber Alert was issued – and later cancelled – Tuesday afternoon after police said the children had been missing since late September.

Police said they were able to locate the father and his vehicle because of information gleaned from tips after the Amber Alert was issued.

“It’s important to note the system did work and it has brought a peaceful resolution to this situation,” said Const. Phil Gavin.

