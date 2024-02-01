Five current and former NHL players who have been accused of attacking a woman in a hotel room after a Hockey Canada fundraiser in 2018 will appear in court Monday on sexual-assault charges.

A charging document filed in London, Ont., this week shows that Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton and Michael McLeod are each charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with an attack on a woman identified as E.M. on June 19, 2018. Mr. McLeod also faces a second charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence,” the document says.

The players’ lawyers issued statements earlier this week denying wrongdoing and promising to defend them against the charges.

The Globe and Mail reported last week that the police had asked the players to turn themselves in to be arrested by the end of this week. The charging document says that Mr. Hart was arrested on Jan. 26; Mr. Formenton and Mr. Foote on Jan. 28; Mr. Dubé on Jan. 29; and Mr. Mcleod on Jan. 30.

The five players, who all went on to play in the NHL, were teenaged members of a gold-medal winning Team Canada junior hockey squad who were being celebrated at an event in London in June, 2018.

In 2022, Hockey Canada settled a civil lawsuit filed by a female complainant who alleged she was sexually assaulted in a hotel room by a group of unnamed players on that hockey squad.

More to come.