An out-of-control wildfire in the Northwest Territories has destroyed five homes in a community about 100 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.

Mike Westwick, who is the fire information officer for the territory, says the fire has reached the community of Behchoko in Rae.

He says three homes were lost Wednesday, while two more burned down Thursday.

Westwick says the same wildfire is about 45 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.

He says the capital is not at risk at this time, but crews are preparing to address future threats.

Westwick says a portion of Highway 3, which connects Behchoko to Yellowknife, has been closed and crews are focusing on dousing spot fires and protecting homes in the community of Behchoko.

He says visibility remains an issue for the 64 firefighters responding to the fire in the area.