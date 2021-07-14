Five men confirmed dead in Kelowna, B.C., crane collapse as body found

Open this photo in gallery A worker looks on as a police officer investigates a collapsed crane resting on the building it damaged in Kelowna, B.C., on July 12. Alistair Waters/The Canadian Press

The body of a fifth man killed in the collapse of a construction crane in Kelowna, B.C., has been recovered.

A statement from the RCMP says the body was found late Tuesday night as members of a specialized urban search and rescue crew from Vancouver were able to enter a building beside the construction site.

Authorities have said the man was buried by rubble when the arm of the crane fell more than 25 storeys on Monday, landing on the building he was working in.

Police have said four other men, all workers at the highrise construction project, also died after the crane collapsed.

Three died at the scene, the fourth was rushed to hospital where he died.

Another person was treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation by WorkSafeBC, the BC Coroners Service and the Kelowna RCMP.

Due to the instability of the remaining portion of the crane, an evacuation order is still in effect for homes, businesses and a senior’s complex near the scene but police say it’s hoped that will be can be rescinded once the crane is dismantled.

