Five people charged after years-long investigation into ‘big box’ child pornography retailer in Ontario

Police have laid multiple charges after a years-long investigation into what they describe as a “big box store” of child pornography that supplied customers around the world.

Provincial police announced the results of the investigation this morning, alongside members of Toronto police and members of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

They allege the operation used computer servers at a Toronto web-hosting business, offering millions of illegal images and videos to paying customers in more than 100 countries.

Police say they seized 32 servers from the Toronto office, comprising a total capacity of nearly a thousand terabytes of data.

They’ve charged five people, including three from Richmond Hill, one from Aurora and one from Toronto.

The accused have all been ordered to surrender their passports and are due in court in Toronto on Aug. 1.

