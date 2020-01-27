Five people facing charges after human trafficking investigation in Haldimand County: OPP

Provincial police say five people are facing charges after a human trafficking and criminal harassment investigation in Haldimand County.

OPP say the probe began earlier this month over alleged harassment and illegal firearms, but the force did not provide details.

Police say they identified several suspects over the next several days and arrested them last week.

They did not provide any details about the alleged human trafficking victim.

Two men and three women, all from Caledonia, Ont., are facing multiple charges including trafficking in a person.

They were expected in court on Monday.

