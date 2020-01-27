 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Five people facing charges after human trafficking investigation in Haldimand County: OPP

HALDIMAND COUNTY, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Provincial police say five people are facing charges after a human trafficking and criminal harassment investigation in Haldimand County.

OPP say the probe began earlier this month over alleged harassment and illegal firearms, but the force did not provide details.

Police say they identified several suspects over the next several days and arrested them last week.

Story continues below advertisement

They did not provide any details about the alleged human trafficking victim.

Two men and three women, all from Caledonia, Ont., are facing multiple charges including trafficking in a person.

They were expected in court on Monday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies