 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Five people facing charges in Quebec following investigation into electricity theft

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Hydro Quebec logo is seen in Montreal, in a Feb. 26, 2015, file photo.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s hydro utility says five people are facing charges of fraud and of identity theft for allegedly stealing $300,000 worth of electricity.

A spokesman for Hydro-Quebec said today in a news release the suspects were arrested Monday in Montreal and on the city’s south shore.

The province-owned corporation says the suspects allegedly avoided paying for electricity by fraudulently using other people’s personal information on utility bills.

Story continues below advertisement

Hydro-Quebec says between 2014 and 2019, the two main suspects and their accomplices allegedly committed up to $300,000 in fraud involving 38 addresses in 28 buildings.

The utility says the suspects are facing 20 charges related to fraud, conspiracy and identity theft.

Spokesman Louis-Oliver Batty says two of the suspects appeared in Longueuil, Que., court yesterday, while the others are scheduled to appear on Sept. 25.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies