Open this photo in gallery: A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a semi-trailer truck and burning is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man., on June 16.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Five people remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash in Manitoba that killed 17 others.

Shared Health, the provincial health authority, says no more patients are in intensive care.

A group of seniors were on a minibus taking a trip to a casino in Carberry in southwestern Manitoba on June 15 when it drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Fifteen people on the bus died that day and another two have died in hospital, including a 79-year-old woman over the weekend.

The 25 people on the bus, including the driver, were from the Dauphin and surrounding area, about 315 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Those who died have been remembered as beloved grandparents, mothers, fathers and siblings.