One dead in London, Ont., building collapse

One person has died after a four-storey wall collapsed at a construction site in London, Ont.
The London Health Sciences Centre says two other people remain in serious condition, while two more are in “fair” condition.
Officials said the incident happened shortly before noon today, and trapped workers inside the building that’s under construction.
The City of London previously said five people were taken to hospital, including one person without vital signs.
London Police, meanwhile, are urging residents to avoid the area.
