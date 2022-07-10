Five-year-old Frank Young, pictured in this handout photo, has been found dead in a river near a First Nation in northern Saskatchewan, police say.Carrot River RCMP/The Canadian Press

Police say a five-year-old boy missing from a First Nation in northern Saskatchewan since April has been found dead in a river in the community.

RCMP say in a news release that officers in their Carrot River detachment got a report on Saturday evening that Frank Young had been found deceased in the river on Red Earth Cree Nation, near the location where he was originally reported missing on April 19.

The release says there is no indication of suspicious circumstances at this point but the investigation, which is being conducted in partnership with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, is still in its early stages.

It says an autopsy is planned.

Young was last seen at a playground near his home on April 19.

RCMP suspended their aerial and boat search late last month, at which point Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Fabian Head said more than 92 square kilometres had been searched by more than 600 people, with nearly 500 areas tracked by a global positioning system.

