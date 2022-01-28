Police in Winnipeg say a five-year-old has died after a house fire in the city that sent nine people to hospital.

The child, one of five children in the home, was in critical condition when taken to hospital on Thursday.

Police say the four adults and remaining children, who range in age from one to early teens, are stable in hospital.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has said crews were called to a single-storey house in the West End neighbourhood.

There was heavy smoke coming from the house and it took more than 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

