Canada

Flights out of St. John’s resume as Newfoundland slowly gets moving again

ST. JOHN'S
The Canadian Press
Workers continue to remove snow from the streets of St. John’s on Jan. 21, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Commercial flights were set to resume out of St. John’s, N.L., this morning, as eastern Newfoundland continues to dig itself out from last week’s record-breaking blizzard.

Today is the sixth day the provincial capital has been under a state of emergency after a storm dumped more than 76 centimetres of snow on the city.

Hundreds of Armed Forces personnel have been called in to help get things moving again, and Premier Dwight Ball said Tuesday there have been hundreds of calls for assistance from vulnerable residents.

Grocery stores were permitted to open Tuesday, with the City of St. John’s advising people to stock up for at least 48 more hours.

It’s also given taxi companies the green light to begin commercial operations, though personal vehicles are still ordered to stay off the road.

RCMP announced Tuesday evening that the search for Joshua Wall, a 26-year-old man who’s been missing since Friday, has been suspended.

Spokeswoman Glenda Power said in a statement that despite “exhaustive efforts,” Wall – who was last seen leaving his home for a friend’s house at the height of the storm on Friday – has not been found.

“Bay Roberts RCMP continue to urge residents in the area to check their properties, including backyards, sheds, barns and other outbuildings, as well as vehicles, in the event Joshua sought shelter there,” Power said.

