Environment Canada says unseasonably hot temperatures in British Columbia will persist over the coming days, with special weather statements warning of high river streamflows due to melting snow in hard-hit communities in the province’s interior.

The weather agency’s statements covering the region warn of daytime temperatures anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal norms and little relief expected at night.

The Peace River Regional District says the region saw “significant fire activity” on Saturday, issuing evacuation orders for dozens of properties in the vicinity of the Stoddart Creek wildfire due to what it calls an immediate danger to safety.

The district also issued an evacuation order for the area around the Donnie Creek and Tommy Lakes wildfire, though it says the area is sparsely populated and mainly used by forestry and oil and gas workers.

The provincial River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the Dean and Bella Coola Rivers warning of rapidly rising waters, but the advisory says major flooding isn’t expected.

In a flood update Saturday, the Village of Cache Creek says it fixed a water main issue that spurred water restrictions, but kept a boil water advisory in place as sidewalks and roads are still strewn with debris from earlier flooding.