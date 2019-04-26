 Skip to main content

Flood waters stabilize in New Brunswick, but officials warn of potential impact of more rain

Flood waters stabilize in New Brunswick, but officials warn of potential impact of more rain

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press
Flood waters are starting to drop slightly, but recent predictions are calling for up to 50 millimetres of rain in southern New Brunswick.

The flood waters are starting to drop slightly in New Brunswick, though public safety officials say they’re worried about the potential impact of more rainfall in the province’s southern regions.

Geoffrey Downey of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says there has been a notable drop in Fredericton where waters fell by 50 centimetres in the past day.

In other areas, such as Maugerville, the Saint John River is up 8 centimetres, while in northern New Brunswick the floods have receded.

However, in southern New Brunswick and in Saint John the river has continued to rise, though it’s beginning to stabilize.

Downey says the longer term forecast is less certain as it may depend on the amount of rainfall that comes over the weekend, with recent predictions calling for up to 50 millimetres in southern New Brunswick.

He says if the rainfall comes as predicted, “things could change” in the southern portions of the river.

There are 330 households registered with the Red Cross for evacuations, totalling about 900 people.

“Over the last 24 hours it’s been very flat or dropping in most of the province. … But it’s not the time to fly the mission accomplished banner. It’s still rising in the Saint John area and it’s past flood stage in many communities,” he said.

“Things are looking better but we’ll know when we see how much rain we get over the next 24 hours and where it falls.”

The Trans-Canada Highway was fully closed from Oromocto to River Glade and could remain closed for several days, as the transportation department reported 84 road closures across the province.

