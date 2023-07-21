Heavy rain is expected into the weekend in much of Nova Scotia, with Environment Canada issuing a rainfall warning for the province’s Atlantic Coast.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says it has opened two comfort centres for residents dealing with power outages and flooding, with the Beaver Bank Community Centre and East Dartmouth Community Centre remaining open overnight.

Nova Scotia Power says it is dealing with outages in the Halifax and Liverpool areas caused by lightning and that thousands of people across the province were without power as of Friday night.

Environment Canada’s rainfall warning says 50 to 90 millimetres is expected and the rain won’t let up until Saturday evening for southwestern regions and Sunday morning for eastern regions.

Halifax District RCMP are advising motorists to stay home due to bad weather and say there have been multiple reports of local flooding on Hammonds Plains Road, Lucasville Road, Sackville Cross Road, and parts of Sackville Drive and Beaverbank Road.

The closing ceremony for the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax set for Friday was cancelled, though there are a few events remaining on the schedule for Saturday.