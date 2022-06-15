A local state of emergency has been declared in the western Manitoba municipality of North Norfolk.

The municipality posted a notice on its website saying Tuesday morning’s unprecedented rainfall flooded the town of Austin, which is about 130 km west of Winnipeg.

The notice warns residents of the possibility of rushing water both in ditches and creeks, as well as overland.

It asks those with washed out roads to please contact the municipality office.

It also encourages people to contact the office to get sandbags.

Residents of Austin and the neighbouring community of MacGregor are being asked to limit their municipal sewer use to prevent sewage from backing up into basements.

