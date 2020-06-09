Floods force evacuation of homes as rain pummels southeast Manitoba

Heavy rain in southeastern Manitoba covered roads, forced some people from their homes and led a municipal leader to say it was the worst flooding he has ever seen in the area.

“The water came so quick, it was like a tsunami. I’ve never experienced such a thing before,” David Kiansky, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn, said Tuesday.

“The whole (municipality) is basically a lake … and farmers are losing everything they’ve put in the ground.”

Up to 155 millimetres of rain fell on the sprawling area of 1,600 residents over the weekend and on Monday. Most roads that run north-south were flooded. Residents near the Rat River scrambled to shore up dikes on their property.

“We tried to put ring dikes around (some homes) and we didn’t have the time to do it, it came so quick,” Kiansky said.

“One resident actually didn’t even realize. We called him and he finally answered the door and the whole yard was in two feet of water. And … we hauled him out of there with a farm tractor.”

Four homes had been evacuated by Tuesday morning and several more were possible, Kiansky said.

The Manitoba government sent in water-filled barriers as flood protection, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler wrote in a social media post.

The flooding was worse than it might otherwise have been because the ground was already saturated from a wet fall, Kiansky said

The forecast was adding to Kiansky’s concerns. It was still raining Tuesday and another 10 to 20 millimetres of rain was expected by Wednesday.

“It’s not giving up. It’s relentless.”