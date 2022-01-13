An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner approaches for a landing at the Miami International Airport on Dec. 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Canada and the rest of the world isn’t stopping Canadians from travelling this year.

Across the country, snowbirds are preparing to take flight.

Global Affairs Canada has recommended that Canadians avoid non-essential travel outside of the country, but international travel is still allowed. If you’re considering flying south for the winter, here’s what restrictions await in some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians.

Florida

Restrictions: Despite clocking record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers in recent days, Florida has fully reopened. Wearing masks is still recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but in Florida there is no penalty for refusing to wear one.

Travel: Since August of last year, nearly all foreign travellers to the U.S. have had to be fully vaccinated. As of Dec. 6, 2021, anyone flying to the U.S. is required to show a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test, which must be taken 24 hours before they board their flight. There is no testing requirement for those travelling through land or sea borders, as long as they can provide proof of vaccination.

California

Restrictions: Like in Florida, there are no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements in California. On Dec. 15, 2021, the state instituted a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces and workplaces. It’s expected to last until Feb. 15.

Arizona

Restrictions: Arizona has fully reopened. It did away with all COVID-19 restrictions on March 25, 2021.

Hawaii

Restrictions: Hawaii lifted mask requirements on May 25, 2021. The state has since fully reopened.

Travel: Canadians flying to Hawaii can bypass the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine if they are fully vaccinated, or if they provide negative COVID-19 test results from laboratories identified by Air Canada or WestJet within 72 hours of their flights’ departures from Canada.

Mexico

Restrictions: Mexico uses a four-tier colour-coded system to determine which restrictions are in place in each state. Currently, much of Mexico is open, while certain states have been designated as Code Yellow, which means some public spaces are operating at reduced capacity. More information about that can be found here.

Travel: Mexico has been open for non-essential travel since November of last year. There are no testing requirements to cross through the country’s borders, although travellers are required to fill out health declaration forms, which are scanned on arrival.

Cuba

Restrictions: Wearing a mask in public spaces is mandatory in Cuba, including when travelling on buses, in taxis and in privately hired vehicles.

Travel: Vaccinated travellers flying to Cuba do not need to provide negative COVID-19 tests or quarantine themselves, but travellers who are unvaccinated and above the age of 12 are required to show proof of negative tests taken within 72 hours prior to entering the country. Those looking to travel to Cuba must also fill out the D’Viajeros traveller information portal within 72 hours before arriving in the country.

Costa Rica

Restrictions: Travellers need to show proof of vaccination in order to enter most non-essential spaces, and there is a curfew from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. currently in effect. Restaurants and bars are operating at 75-per-cent capacity.

Travel: Vaccinated travellers can visit Costa Rica without need of negative COVID-19 test results or quarantine upon arrival. Unvaccinated travellers, though, must fill out HEALTH PASS forms within 72 hours of reaching the country’s border and provide proof of travel insurance that could cover the cost of a quarantine.

Dominican Republic

Restrictions: Travellers need to be vaccinated in order to access most public spaces outside of hotels.

Travel: Vaccinated travellers are not required to present negative COVID-19 test results, but unvaccinated travellers will be asked to show proof of negative tests from within three days of arrival. Regardless of vaccination status, all passengers entering and leaving Cuba are required to fill out and submit digital forms through the Electronic Ticket Portal either before they arrive or once they reach the border.

The Bahamas

Restrictions: The Bahamas suspended mandatory PCR testing requirements for vaccinated travellers on Jan. 7. Unvaccinated travellers must present negative PCR test results from within 72 hours of arriving. Regardless of whether or not someone is vaccinated, anyone staying in the Bahamas for longer than 48 hours must show proof of a negative antigen test.

Travel: Each island in the Bahamas has its own set of restrictions, depending on how many cases of the virus each island has confirmed. Details can be found here.

