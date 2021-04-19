Following last year’s mass shooting, Nova Scotia changes course on public emergency alerts

Open this photo in gallery Corporal Troy Gill holds roses with the names of 23 victims after family members handed over the flowers at the RCMP detachment in Bible Hill, N.S., on April 18, 2021, the first anniversary of last April's mass shooting. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

In the year since 22 people were killed during Canada’s deadliest mass shooting, Nova Scotia has had a turnabout from never using the national public-alerting system to now circulating urgent police warnings about “civil emergencies” more than all other Canadian jurisdictions combined.

Statistics released to The Globe and Mail show that officials in Nova Scotia have issued direct-to-cellphone alerts for nine police-related civil emergencies since late April, 2020, while seven other events elsewhere in Canada triggered such warnings.

No such warnings were circulated anywhere in Canada prior to last April, when the system stayed silent over the course of the gunman’s 13-hour overnight rampage in rural Nova Scotia. During the attack, RCMP officers issued late-stage advisories to the public only on social media. The Mounties’ attempts to work with provincial officials to craft the country’s first localized cellphone warnings about an active shooter broke down, leaving that more direct alert unsent.

Facing fierce criticism in the attack’s aftermath, the RCMP said it would draft and issue alerting protocols to its 20,000 officers stationed across the country. This has not yet happened.

“The development of a national operational policy to provide guidance for RCMP officers on the use of the national Alert Ready system is still ongoing,” RCMP spokesperson Corporal Caroline Duval said. In an e-mailed statement, she said several RCMP provincial divisions have put their own protocols in place, as the national policy is still “in the final stages of development.”

In 2018, the national public-alerting system added more precise direct-to-cellphone warning capabilities as a complement to the kinds of alerts – primarily about severe weather events – that have long been broadcast by radio and television. Critics of the system, known as Alert Ready, have long argued that its diffuse governance structure is potentially dangerous. The federal government has passed no laws shaping the system and pays no money into it. Operations are in the hands of provincial emergency-management organizations (EMOs) who issue alerts at starkly different rates, and who have afforded police varying degrees of alerting access.

The communications breakdowns by police and government officials in Nova Scotia will be explored in a coming commission of inquiry. But the families of the victims have already launched a lawsuit.

“It is preposterous that the emergency-alert system wasn’t utilized. It would have arguably reached a whole lot more people in a timely manner,” said Sandra McCulloch, a lawyer representing the families.

Province-by-province statistics and descriptions of the specific civil-emergency warnings disseminated between April, 2020, and April, 2021, were sent to The Globe by Pelmorex, the cable-TV company that runs The Weather Network, and which has also run Canada’s alerting infrastructure since 2009 under an order by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

The statistics show that Nova Scotia officials have dramatically shifted their understanding of what constitutes a civil emergency. Less than a week after the massacre, residents of a Halifax neighbourhood received a “shelter in place” warning, saying shots had been fired in the area. In the months that followed, alarms about potential gunmen and escapees from jail and police custody rang out in or near Bridgewater, Trenton, Amherst, Pictou County, New Glasgow and Meat Cove. Follow-up alerts were often sent to people’s cellphones on the same day saying that suspects had been apprehended without incident.

These alerts were instigated by both municipal police and the Nova Scotia RCMP. There is “a well-defined provincial policy” on alerting, Nova Scotia RCMP Corporal Chris Marshall said. Such warnings, he added, go out “when there is credible information of a direct or imminent threat to people’s lives or public safety.”

In January, a 24-year-old fugitive prompted five alerts across two provinces. Following the non-fatal shooting of a high-school teacher in New Brunswick, he was arrested an hour down the road a day later in neighbouring Nova Scotia.

That case highlights a potentially significant bottleneck – since Canada’s alerting system divides along provincial boundaries, the pursuit of any suspect across borders generates parallel conversations about alerting.

“We don’t have the ability to send an alert in any other province other than New Brunswick, so we provide those [neighbouring jurisdictions] with all of the information that we have,” said Inspector Andrea Gallant, who manages the RCMP’s public communication systems in New Brunswick.

Mounties in New Brunswick have an alerting advantage in terms of speed. Last summer, they negotiated a fast-tracking capability so that their police-instigated alerts do not need to first be approved by provincial employees at the EMO. “Having this direct access, for us, is a really good tool,” Insp. Gallant said.

Police in Ontario have successfully pushed for similar powers – over the past year, they have issued five “civil emergency” alerts for events involving armed and dangerous suspects along the province’s highways and rural regions. In March, RCMP Saskatchewan issued that province’s first such alert. That was nearly a year after Mounties in Nunavut warned about an active shooter just days after the Nova Scotia massacre.

Canadian cities have not been as apt to use the system, and some municipal police question whether they are adequately prepared.

“There is currently no system in place to warn the public of an active deadly threat,” Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Constable Tania Visintin said.

In an e-mail to The Globe, she said police in British Columbia are pushing the province for better alerting access.

“We are optimistic that our efforts will ultimately lead to an improved early-warning system to prevent a massacre like the one that occurred last year in Nova Scotia.”

