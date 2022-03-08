Skip to main content

Women make up 13 of the 48 Canadians competing at the Winter Paralympic Games. Here are some of their impressive feats so far

Canada's Ina Forrest competes against Sweden during the wheelchair curling competition at the Winter Paralympics on March 7.Dita Alangkara/The Associated Press

Ina Forrest is 59, a wife, a mother to three and a wheelchair curler participating in her third Paralympics.

The British Columbian, who was paralyzed at age 21 when she was struck by a drunk driver, is one of 13 women on Canada’s 48-person team at the 2022 Paralympic Games, which kicked off in Beijing late last week. (Canada isn’t the only country with a gender disparity: Only 138 of this year’s 564 Paralympians are women.)

The other female athletes making up this country’s small-but-mighty Paralympic contingent include Lisa Dejong, a 32-year-old from Saskatchewan, who on Monday became the first Canadian to win a snowboarding medal (bronze) at the Paralympics. Natalie Wilkie won three medals as a 17-year-old cross-country skier at the 2018 Paralympics in Korea and has already captured a gold in China.

Here are a few photos of their triumphs on the ice and the slopes.

With a flag affixed to her wheelchair, Ina Forrest and fellow flag-bearer Greg Westlake enter the Beijing National Stadium on March 4. The games continue until March 13.Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Oksana Masters of the United States celebrates after winning gold, the first such medal for her country, in March 5's biathlon event.Issei Kato/Reuters

Cross-country skier Brittany Hudak of Canada celebrates with her bronze medal on on March 7 after the women's long-distance classical technique standing.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Brenna Huckaby of the United States, Lisa Bunschoten of the Netherlands, Cecile Hernandez of France and Lisa Dejong of Canada compete in March 7's women's snowboard cross SB-LL2 big final event.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

Gold medallist Anna-Lena Forster of Germany celebrates after the women's super combined sitting slalom event on March 7.WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

Oksana Shyshkova of Ukraine in action at March 8's para biathlon (middle distance vision impaired). She won silver here and gold in a different biathlon event the day before.Issei Kato/Reuters

Bronze medallist Alana Ramsay of Canada celebrates after the women's para alpine skiing super combined sitting standing event on March 8.Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Hockey player You Jing, the only female member of the Chinese team, holds a rose sent by the organizer for International Women's Day on March 8 after a match against Italy.WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

