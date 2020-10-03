 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

For the second day in a row, more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec

Quebec
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People relax on St. Catherine street as the Montreal area begins its first day of a 28-day lockdown of bars and restaurants on Oct. 1, 2020.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

For the second day in a row, Quebec is reporting more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The province says 1,107 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 77,380.

One death was reported in the past 24 hours, however the health ministry says nine earlier deaths are now attributed to the coronavirus, bringing the province’s death toll to 5,867.

The number of people in hospital increased by 24 from the day before, to 326.

Of those, 60 are in intensive care, an increase of 11 from the day before.

Friday was the first time since early May that the province recorded more than 1,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

