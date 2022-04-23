Kirby Coombe pulls fresh bread from the oven at KUB Bakery in Winnipeg.Photography by Shannon VanRaes/The Globe and Mail

Ross Einfeld has the secret ingredient.

“It’s all up here,” he said, tapping his forehead.

For 99 years, KUB Bakery has made its famous rye bread and other favourites using Ukrainian recipes brought to Canada more than a century ago. And while there’s paper copies somewhere, Mr. Einfeld – who co-owns the Winnipeg institution with siblings Jeff Einfeld and Lisa Perkovic – knows them by heart.

“We didn’t want to change anything when we took over, why would we?” he said.

It was 1923 when a group of Winnipeg businessmen pooled their resources to mold an existing flour co-operative, founded by Ukrainian-Canadian farmers, into a thriving bakery in the city’s North End. A few months later, Alex Kucher bought out his partners, and Kucher’s Ukrainian Bakery was born. Mr. Einfeld’s late father, Jim, bought the bakery from the Kucher family in 1982.

KUB’s original production facility was destroyed by fire in 2008, and the bakery now occupies a cavernous building built by New Flyer Industries to assemble transit buses in the 1960s. The business also operates a retail outlet in Transcona.

Mr. Einfeld said that, while their recipes have remained virtually unchanged, customer tastes have shifted over the years. Rye bread once accounted for 90 per cent of sales; today, it’s more like 50 per cent.

“I like the Red River (multigrain), that’s my favourite personally,” he said. “A lot of people go to the grocery store and just buy squishy white bread and that’s not what we’re about.”

Mr. Coombe weighs a piece of dough. Loaves have to be proofed, or allowed to rise, twice before baking.

A photo of the original factory hangs by the entrance. Lisa Perkovic and Ross Einfeld co-own KUB with Jeff Einfeld.

Ha Doan cuts a long roll of dough, swirled with sugar and cinnamon, into loaves.

Flour prices have surged recently. The war between Ukraine and Russia, both big grain producers, has hurt global supply chains. A mix of sugar and spice is spread by hand. Recipes have been virtually unchanged over the decades, Ross Enfield says.

Freshly baked bread is loaded onto cooling racks before it can be sliced and bagged. The bakery makes 30,000 to 40,000 loaves per week.

