Ford accepted Ontario PC candidate’s resignation after learning about alleged theft of personal data

Doug Ford says he accepted the resignation of a Progressive Conservative candidate after learning of allegations about the theft of 60,000 people’s personal information.
Simmer Sandhu, who had been running in the Ontario riding of Brampton East, resigned Wednesday night, citing anonymous allegations about his work life and nomination campaign.
Sandhu says he denies the allegations and will vigorously defend himself.
The company that operates the 407 Express Toll Route says the personal information of roughly 60,000 people was stolen from its offices “some time over the past 12 months.”
When asked today if that data was used by some Progressive Conservative candidates to win nomination races, Ford said he “found out about this yesterday” and “accepted his resignation.”
The 407 ETR says it has notified police, the federal privacy commissioner and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation about what it called an internal theft of customer data.
