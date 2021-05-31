Ford allows 550 vaccinated healthcare workers to attend Leafs Game 7

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Ford allows 550 vaccinated healthcare workers to attend Leafs Game 7

Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says 550 fully vaccinated frontline healthcare and long-term care workers will be allowed to watch Monday night’s Toronto Maple Leafs playoff game, reversing his government’s position.

Mr. Ford said the decision to allow a limited number of frontline workers into Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for the decisive seventh first-round playoff game against the Montreal Canadiens was made after discussions with the public health authorities and hospitals.

Just Sunday, Ontario had declined pleas -- including from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown -- to allow a limited number of fans into the arena, as Montreal did in its Bell Centre for Saturday night’s game. But Monday morning, the Premier issued a brief statement announcing his reversal.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every single day our health care workers put their lives on the line to help others. This small token of appreciation doesn’t measure up to the sacrifices they’ve made during COVID-19, but it is an opportunity for us to recognize their heroic efforts to keep each and every one of us safe,” the Premier said in a statement. “It also shows that the more of us who get vaccinated, the faster we can return to doing the things we miss.”

Montreal had allowed 2,500 paying fans, some who forked over thousands of dollars for tickets, to attend Saturday night’s game, with masking and social distancing in place. Ontario, by contrast, is only allowing 550 healthcare and long-term care workers to attend, with the Leafs’ owners waiving the ticket costs and offering each one a free jersey.

Mr. Ford said all of those attending will have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks ago. He also said other precautionary measures would be in place, including masks, distancing and enhanced cleaning to ensure these fans could attend with “minimal risk.”

Ontario remains under a stay-at-home order, with strict limits on gatherings and a ban on indoor dining and non-essential shopping. These will be the first fans allowed to attend a Leafs game since lockdowns began in the pandemic’s first wave last year.

Ryan Mallough, the director of provincial affairs for Ontario for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, was critical of the move, which comes as many retailers and restaurants remain closed to indoor customers.

“There are 400,000+ small business owners in Ontario. I’m sure many of them are Leafs fans and wish their government supported and prioritized them the same way,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies