Ford denies granting favour to evangelical college

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is not doing a special favour for prominent social-conservative supporter Charles McVety, despite tabling a bill to expand the ability of his evangelical college to grant university degrees even before the government approves its application to do so.

Facing an outcry on Thursday from opposition critics for appearing to grant a college run by one of Canada’s most vocal opponents of gay rights a fast-track to university status, the Premier could not explain why the changes would be before the legislature if the institution’s application was still being reviewed.

“I’m not going to treat them differently than anybody else,” Mr. Ford said. “They’ve been around for 53 years, and they’re going to go through it [the process] and we’ll see what happens.”

A day earlier, Mr. Ford had erroneously told reporters the school’s application process was completed.

Opposition critics accuse the Premier of trying to quietly do a favour for Mr. McVety, who backed Mr. Ford in his 2018 bid for the Progressive Conservative leadership and was a prominent opponent of same-sex marriage in the early and mid-2000s.

Liberal MPP Kathleen Wynne, Ontario’s first female and openly gay premier, asked why Mr. Ford’s Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities, Ross Romano, “would extend the mandate of the most publicly and vocally homophobic man” in the province.

“Why, in the name of all that is decent, would this minister validate the hateful, vicious, racist and homophobic rhetoric of Charles McVety by extending the reach of his Canada Christian College?” she told Question Period.

NDP MPP Catherine Fife told the legislature Mr. McVety “has a well-documented record of crossing the line into hate speech,” noting previous comments “that LGBTQ2 people prey on children, and that Haitians practise Satanism.” She said Mr. McVety had called the Islamic faith a “war machine” on Twitter and invited Dutch politician Geert Wilders, “a notorious anti-Islamic political leader,” to speak at Canada Christian College.

Mr. McVety, who also opposed Ms. Wynne’s updated sex-education curriculum that Mr. Ford scrapped but then largely reinstated, did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment on Thursday.

Bill 213, introduced Oct. 6 and debated this week, is mostly a grab-bag of small changes to a variety of laws. But it would also grant university status or expanded degree-granting powers to three private, religious postsecondary institutions: Redeemer University in Hamilton, Tyndale University in Toronto, and Mr. McVety’s Canada Christian College and School of Graduate Theological Studies, in Whitby, Ont., east of Toronto.

In the case of both Redeemer and Tyndale, their applications were approved earlier this year by the provincially appointed Postsecondary Education Quality Assessment Board, which recommends action to the minister.

Canada Christian College still has two open applications before the board requesting to change its name to “Canada University and School of Graduate Theological Studies" and to offer bachelor of arts and science degrees. One dates from July. The other was filed last month, with a public comment period that does not expire until Oct. 28. The school already offers 14 degree programs at the graduate and undergraduate level in theology, counselling, music and other primarily religious disciplines. Late Thursday, the applications were no longer accessible on the board’s website.

The Ministry of Colleges and Universities said in a statement that the college’s application is under review by the board, and that the provisions in the bill, even if voted on, will not be proclaimed until the application is complete.

The school is one of 17 primarily religious private postsecondary institutions with partial degree granting authority in Ontario. Students that attend its 12-acre campus must sign a contract acknowledging a statement of faith and agreeing to abide by a code of conduct. The code requires that students “refrain from practices that are Biblically condemned,” and includes prohibitions on dancing on campus, all forms of cheating and premarital sex.

