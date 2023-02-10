Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s been cleared by the province’s integrity commissioner, who found no wrongdoing after developers attended his daughter’s stag and doe event last summer.

Ford says everyone is welcome to his home and that he knows the difference between right and wrong.

The Office of the Integrity Commissioner of Ontario says it looked into the wedding and stag and doe of Ford’s daughter after a media organization asked about it last month.

The commissioner’s office says that based on information provided, Ford had no knowledge of gifts given to his daughter and son-in-law.

The commissioner’s office says there was no discussion of government business at either event.

The integrity commissioner is also investigating a complaint from the NDP leader on what she calls the “curious timing of recent purchases of Greenbelt land by powerful landowners with donor and political ties to the Ontario PC Party” – both Ford and his housing minister deny any wrongdoing.