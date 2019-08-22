Ford government reveals health services to be delisted from OHIP

Ontario patients will have a harder time accessing house calls, urine pregnancy tests at doctors’ offices, and ear-wax removals as the provincial government and physicians try to cut back on medically unnecessary procedures that cost the public system $83-million per year.

Patients with minor hip and knee pain may also find it more difficult to get an MRI or CT scan as part of an effort to reserve joint scans for those who truly need them.

The provincial government and the Ontario Medical Association (OMA,) which represents doctors, unveiled a list of 11 changes to the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) Thursday that are supposed to save money and protect patients from the risks that can come with tests and treatments they don’t need.

The cost-cutting effort was ordered by the arbitrator who ended a long-running contract dispute between the Ontario government and the OMA.

The arbitration panel in February directed the parties to set up an “appropriateness working group” that was supposed to find $100-million in savings for this fiscal year and another $360-million for the following year.

“We have based our recommendations on evidence, on best practice and on consultations with experts,” said Dr. Paul Tenenbein, a neuro-anesthesiologist at Toronto Western Hospital and a representative of the OMA.

“We have a shared goal on this committee of improving the quality of our health-care system.”

Dr. Tenenbein co-chaired the working group with North York General Hospital CEO Joshua Tepper, who represented the ministry on the committee.

The initial list does not include any changes to OHIP coverage for deep sedation during colonoscopies, psychotherapy, or nerve-block injections for chronic pain.

Those were three of the more controversial ideas floated in a Ministry of Health proposal to the arbitration panel that was leaked to the media in the spring.

However, Dr. Tepper and Dr. Tenenbein said nothing is off the table as the committee hunts for more savings in the second phase of its work.

Most of the changes would see OHIP decline to pay physicians for providing certain services unless there is an urgent medical need to deviate from the new normal.

For example, OHIP will continue to pay doctors to administer blood tests to determine pregnancy, but it will not insure urine dipstick tests unless, “there is an immediate need to determine pregnancy to prevent imminent harm to the patient.”

Other changes to OHIP announced Thursday include:

Avoiding unnecessary X-rays to diagnose sinus problems;

Halting the funding of loop recorders, which the appropriateness working group describes as “an older and outdated form of technology used to evaluate cardiac electrical activity in out-patients”;

Ending a rule that forced patients to get a repeat referral from their family physician to see a specialist whom they had recently seen for the same problem;

Ending coverage of the post-coital testing of cervical mucous to determine infertility, while continuing to fund other infertility tests;

Limiting public insurance for ear-wax removals to cases in which the wax build-up causes hearing loss or can’t be treated with over-the-counter remedies;

Ending unnecessary pre-operative “history and physical” assessments prior to surgery;

And scrapping premiums paid to physicians who perform house calls, unless the patients are frail and elderly or housebound.

Two of the other changes deal with how the health-care system treats patients with run-of-the-mill knee and hip pain, usually caused by osteoarthritis.

The province has set up a province-wide system of new musculoskeletal rapid access clinics where specially trained physiotherapists, nurses and doctors will evaluate patients and separate those who need an MRI or CT scan — and possibly surgery — from those who don’t.

The new approach is supposed to cut down on inappropriate scans, exposing fewer patients to needless radiation and speeding up access for people who would actually benefit from an MRI.

The appropriateness working group also agreed to stop insuring knee arthroscopies for most patients with arthritis.

Recent studies have shown that the procedure – which involves inserting a tiny camera into the knee joint and using surgical tools to try to correct the problem – is no better at relieving arthritic knee pain in the long term than physiotherapy and standard pain management.

Ending unnecessary knee arthroscopies for arthritis sufferers is just one of hundreds of recommendations made by Choosing Wisely Canada, a national campaign that works with professional medical societies and patients to discourage the use of inappropriate medical care.

Choosing Wisely Canada and the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) released a study in 2017 that found Canadians are undergoing more than a million tests and treatments every year that they probably do not need.

