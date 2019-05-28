 Skip to main content

Canada Ford government rules out casino, condos for Ontario Place redevelopment

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario has ruled out a casino on the site of Ontario Place on Toronto’s waterfront as it issues a call for development proposals.

The government has also previously ruled out residential uses, and won’t accept any proposals that require capital or operating funding from the province.

The development guidelines do not require the iconic, white Cinesphere to be preserved.

Michael Tibollo, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, says Ontario Place is a jewel, it just needs to be polished.

He says visions for the site could include sport and entertainment landmarks, public spaces and parks, recreational facilities, and retail space.

Submissions are due by Sept. 3.

