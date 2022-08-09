Doug Ford claps during Ted Arnott's acceptance speech for his re-election to the position of Speaker of the Ontario Legislative Assembly at Queen's Park, in Toronto on Monday, August 8, 2022.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government is proposing to hand out $225-million over the next two years to parents across the province to help students “catch up” after the pandemic, it announced in its Throne Speech on Tuesday.

The speech, read in the Legislature by Lieutenant-Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, marks the return of MPPs to Queen’s Park after Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives won a larger majority in the province’s June 2 election.

There were no other details about the catch-up payments to parents, which the Throne Speech said would be included in the government’s revised budget when it is reintroduced in the Legislature on Tuesday afternoon.

“This funding which will put money directly into parents’ pockets, is on top of the more than $26.6 billion that the province is investing in public education, the most ever in Ontario’s history,” a text of the speech provided to reporters says.

The speech, which largely laid out the government’s pre-existing plans to spend on billions on health care and highways, does include a pledge to do more to help the province’s ailing hospitals, some of which have been forced to close emergency rooms due to staffing shortages in recent weeks. But it did not contain specifics.

“More can still be done. Your government is actively engaging with health-system partners to identify urgent, actionable solutions and will implement whatever measures are needed to help ease immediate pressures, while also ensuring the province is ready to stay open during any winter surge,” the Throne Speech said.

It also doubles down on the government’s plan not to resort to lockdowns to deal with new waves of COVID-19.

“While COVID-19 remains with us today, Ontario has the tools to manage the virus and live with the current variants for the long term, without returning to lockdowns,” the speech reads.

The government also touched on its plan to introduce “strong-mayor” powers, first in the municipalities of Toronto and Ottawa, with the goal of speeding up housing construction and boosting density along transit routes. Mr. Ford previously said these powers will include a veto authority for mayors that could only be overruled by a two-thirds vote of council.

“For urban populations, these new powers will be especially relevant as the province works with its municipal partners to expand the footprint of transit-oriented communities so more people can live, work and play near the convenience of public transit,” the speech reads.

Ontario’s interim NDP Opposition Leader, Peter Tabuns, had called on the government to table a new budget that would increase spending to keep up with runaway inflation and address the staffing shortages in the province’s hospitals that have forced emergency rooms to close.

But the PC government had consistently pledged to reintroduce almost the same budget it unveiled in April, with few changes. That budget was not passed before the Legislature was dissolved for the election, becoming the party’s election platform.

The original budget pledged billions in additional funding for long-term plans to expand hospitals and build highways and put off eliminating the deficit for six years. The only change expected Tuesday was a 5 per cent increase to social assistance for disabled people that Mr. Ford pledged during the election campaign.

For this fiscal year, 2022-23, the original budget projected a deficit of $19.9-billion (including $1-billion in reserve funds, which would reduce the red ink if not spent). The deficit was up from last year’s $13.5-billion figure. It did not forecast balancing the books until 2027-28. Overall spending was projected to hit $198.6-billion in 2022-23, up from $181.3-billion the year before.

Over the next 10 years, the budget said, the province will spend $40-billion on new hospitals or hospital expansions, $10-billion more than plans laid out in 2021. The money would add 3,000 beds over those 10 years –on top of the 3,100 surge-capacity beds the province says it has added since the pandemic began.

The budget’s planned increase of $4-billion for highways and roads over the next decade would bring the total spending in this area to $25.1-billion – but price tags for the government’s marquee projects, such as the proposed Highway 413 west of Toronto and the Bradford Bypass north of the city, were not spelled out.

There was also no mention of the broad 20 per cent “middle class” income-tax cut Mr. Ford promised in the 2018 election campaign.

But the budget did include an expansion of the government’s low-income tax credit, which is currently aimed at those who make less than $38,500. The government said it would be expanded to offer help to those making up to $50,000, benefiting an additional 700,000 people and offering an average of $430 in tax relief.

