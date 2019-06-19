Ford government to lay off more than 400 people at Ontario health-care agencies

Open this photo in gallery Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, announces the Government of Ontario's plan for long-term health-care system at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2019. Tijana Martin/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Premier Doug Ford’s government is laying off more than 400 people at Ontario’s Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs) and six other agencies as part of a sweeping reorganization of the health-care system.

A total of 825 back-office jobs will be eliminated, nearly half of which are already vacant, a senior government source said. Layoff notices will be going out to 416 workers, the source added.

Mr. Ford said repeatedly during last year’s election campaign that not a single government job would be lost if his Progressive Conservatives formed government. He has since changed his position to say that no front-line jobs would be eliminated.

“We understand that our plan will impact individuals’ lives,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said of laid-off public-sector employees in a statement obtained by The Globe and Mail.

“That’s why we have asked agencies to responsibly avoid filling vacant positions and accept early retirements to minimize the impact of the reorganization into Ontario Health. We are eliminating duplicative administration and redirecting those savings to direct patient care.”

Ms. Elliott announced in February that her government would fold the work of six health-care agencies and 14 LHINs into a new super agency called Ontario Health. The six agencies are: Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario, Health Shared Services, Health Quality Ontario, HealthForce Ontario, which recruits doctors and other medical workers, and Trillium Gift of Life, which co-ordinates organ donations.

The LHINs are regional health planning authorities that also co-ordinate home care and manage the waiting lists for long-term care homes.

Along with establishing the super agency, the Ford government is planning to put teams of hospitals, primary-care organizations, home-care agencies and other health-care providers in charge of co-ordinating front-line services. The government has received applications from more than 150 groups interested in the new “Ontario Health Team” program.

Although Ms. Elliott at first refused to say whether there would be jobs lost or money saved as a result of the restructuring, her government has since said it intends the reforms to save $250-million this fiscal year and $350-million a year going forward.

The government said the savings would be reinvested in direct patient care.

“Over time, Ontario has continued to add new health-care agencies without a plan to integrate or co-ordinate them,” Ms. Elliott said in the statement. “As a result, Ontario currently has a large network of provincial agencies that has created confusion for both patients and providers and has resulted in significant administrative duplication.”

More to come

