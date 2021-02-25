Ford government to permit higher political donations, restrict third-party ads in Ontario elections

Open this photo in gallery Attorney-General Doug Downey says Ontario is extending the province's per-vote subsidy to political parties – contrary to election campaign promises – in the interests of fairness due to the effects of the pandemic. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford’s government is proposing sweeping changes to Ontario’s election rules, including doubling how much individuals can donate to political parties and clamping down on “collusion” by third-party advertisers.

But the Progressive Conservative government is backing down on Mr. Ford’s previous pledge to end the per-vote subsidy to political parties, extending it until 2024 because of “the financial impact of COVID-19.”

The changes, proposed in a bill to be introduced on Thursday by Attorney-General Doug Downey, come a little more than a year before the next Ontario election, scheduled for June, 2022. The 19 amendments also include an extension of advance-voting days during an election, new rules for social media and more access to funds for independent MPPs.

Mr. Downey said in an interview the goal of the bill is to make it “easier and safer” for people to vote and to make it more fair for those participating in the electoral process. The government is extending the per-vote subsidy until the end of 2024 at the 2018 rate of 63 cents per vote.

Mr. Downey said the decision to extend the subsidy – which Mr. Ford previously likened to “political welfare” – was to ensure all parties have enough resources in the next election.

“COVID came along, and we want to make sure that we have good, vigorous debate in Ontario,” he said. “It’s a matter of fairness.”

The legislation, called the Protecting Ontario Elections Act, would increase donation limits to candidates, constituency associations, leadership contestants and political parties from $1,650 to $3,300 a year. The amount puts Ontario “in the middle of the pack” with other provinces, Mr. Downey said.

The bill also sets out to extend restrictions on third-party advertising spending limits to a year from six months before an election, and “introduce a definition of collusion to help protect Ontario’s elections from outside influence and interference.”

Mr. Downey said the “collusion” rules are not intended to control any group’s message but to go after resource-sharing and the use of foreign funds.

“Ontario is an outlier in this … We experience millions of dollars in third-party advertising. No other province does that; they’re in the thousands,” he said.

Current rules limit spending to $637,200 for third-party ads in the six months before a general election begins, and the proposed changes would extend that limit to one year. Third-party ads are purchased by outside groups to promote or oppose a party, leader or policy.

The previous Liberal government under former premier Kathleen Wynne banned corporate and union donations in 2016, following outcry over high-priced political fundraisers, and introduced the per-vote subsidy.

Ontario’s Chief Electoral Officer Greg Essensa also recommended in a November, 2020, report that the election period be extended from 29 days to at least 36, and for the election to happen on a holiday or weekend, but Mr. Downey said the government is not making those changes.

